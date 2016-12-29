Before partying can begin and the New Year can be called, planning must be done. Click for details of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's third annual Midnight on Main event.
A total of $300,000 has been allocated for the transportation center to construct a Bus Rapid Transit station in support of the Suffolk County transportation plan and revitalize the area behind Briarcliffe College.
A total of $2.2 million out of $3 million secured will be awarded to the restoration of the Mud Creek in East Patchogue that was once occupied by several duck farms.
After nearly four years of deliberations, county officials have voted to move forward with land acquisition in Mastic Beach.
The United Methodist Church of Patchogue opened it's doors on Christmas for a hot holiday meal.
The Patchogue Fire Department's Explorer Post 519 is a dedicated group of young men learning community service early in life.
A compiled list of the local police blotter.
Betty Velez runs a free career counseling service at the South Country Library.
The Mastic Beach American Legion Post 1533 services veterans with peer-to-peer counseling.
The United Methodist Church of Patchogue's gas boiler gave out leaving the church in the cold for Christmas.