Midnight on Main

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

Before partying can begin and the New Year can be called, planning must be done. Click for details of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's third annual Midnight on Main event.

Transportation center to urbanize Patchogue

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

A total of $300,000 has been allocated for the transportation center to construct a Bus Rapid Transit station in support of the Suffolk County transportation plan and revitalize the area behind Briarcliffe College.

Mud Creek restoration project

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

A total of $2.2 million out of $3 million secured will be awarded to the restoration of the Mud Creek in East Patchogue that was once occupied by several duck farms.

County acquires Mastic Beach wetlands

Story By: TARA SMITH
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

After nearly four years of deliberations, county officials have voted to move forward with land acquisition in Mastic Beach.

The no-heat Grinch didn’t spoil Christmas

Story By: LINDA LEUZZI
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

The United Methodist Church of Patchogue opened it’s doors on Christmas for a hot holiday meal.

A young start in community service

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

: The Patchogue Fire Department’s Explorer Post 519 is a dedicated group of young men learning community service early in life.

Police Blotter

Story By: STAFF WRITER
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

A compiled list of the local police blotter.

Finding a better future: a Q&A with a career counselor

Story By: TARA SMITH
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

Betty Velez runs a free career counseling service at the South Country Library.

From battlefield to street- peer-to-peer counseling aims to help veterans

Story By: TARA SMITH
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

The Mastic Beach American Legion Post 1533 services veterans with peer-to-peer counseling.

As heat gives out, a church rallies

Story By: LINDA LEUZZI
12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM

The United Methodist Church of Patchogue’s gas boiler gave out leaving the church in the cold for Christmas.

