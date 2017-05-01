Top News Badge Patchogue's plan to ease parking woes

Patchogue's plan to ease parking woes

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

Patchogue Village plans to ease parking frustrations by implementing free employee parking to free up prime spaces for customers. Click for details.

Read More

Village board gets to work on dissolution plan

Village board gets to work on dissolution plan

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

Mastic Beach Village formulates a plan to transition back to a hamlet of Brookhaven Town. Grant monies help.

Read More
Where are we in terms of alternative systems?

Where are we in terms of alternative systems?

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

Last month, Suffolk County approved the second alternative wastewater treatment system showing an 11-mg/l denitrification. Town of Brookhaven hopes to re-write their Nitrogen Protection Zone legislation to accommodate the approval and move forward.

Read More
Citizens lobby for the environment

Citizens lobby for the environment

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Citizens’ Climate Lobby is working with members of Congress to seek passage of Carbon Fee and Dividend, their revenue-neutral solution to climate change.

Read More
Celebrating the New Year at Midnight on Main

Celebrating the New Year at Midnight on Main

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

: According to PSA, about 9,000 came down to celebrate the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce’s third annual Midnight on Main event.

Read More
Lowbrow Review: ‘Passengers’

Lowbrow Review: ‘Passengers’

Story By: STAFF WRITER
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

A lowbrow review of ‘Passengers’ in theaters now.

Read More
Police Blotter

Police Blotter

Story By: STAFF WRITER
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

A compiled list of last week’s blotter taken from Suffolk County Police.

Read More
The power in your plate

The power in your plate

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

Bellport local starts a Vegan Long Island Meetup to support vegan eating.

Read More
New Year’s Eve good times in East Patchogue, too

New Year’s Eve good times in East Patchogue, too

Story By: LINDA LEUZZI
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

Seniors celebrate the New Year at St. Joseph the Worker in East Patchogue.

Read More
Bellport basketball splits games

Bellport basketball splits games

Story By: STAFF WRITER
1/5/2017 12:00:00 AM

Bellport basketball celebrates a win against Hauppauge and moves past a non-league loss against Longwood.

Read More
View More