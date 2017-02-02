Top News Badge Local educators react to DeVos nomination

Story By: TARA SMITH
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

Superintendent of Patchogue-Medford Schools Dr. Michael Hynes opposes the appointment of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education

Supervisor urges state to relinquish the management of school’s wastewater

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine urges the state to relinquish jurisdiction over school district’s wastewater treatment to county health departments.

Fewer zombie homes spark development interest

Story By: TARA SMITH
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Greater Bellport Coalition held their first meeting of the yaer to discuss what needs to be done. Read for details

Listen up, Lee

Story By: TARA SMITH
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

As Congressman Lee Zeldin was being honored for Man of the Year a protest broke out…

Horseshoe crabs and a longing couple get film awards

Story By: LINDA LEUZZI
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

Local Campbell Dalglish wins several awards for his 21-minute short-film “Road Kill.”

Love Your Library event kicks off tonight

Story By: TARA SMITH
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

South Country Library wants you to feel the love all month long beginning with a light dedicating ceremony in honor of Anthony “Tony” Gazzola tonight

Do you raelly know what’s in your drinking water?

Story By: STAFF WRITER
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

An op-ed diving into a discussion about our drinking water.

Calling all Singles!

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

Patchogue Village to host the second annual Valentines Day Single’s bar crawl… Read for details and how to sign up.

Menorah in disrepair needs replacement

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

Patchogue Village needs to repair one of their oldest holiday decorations--- the menorah

Youth Services gets new director

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
2/2/2017 12:00:00 AM

Patchogue-Medford Youth Community Services welcomes Kourtney Bevis as the new executive director

