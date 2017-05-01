Patchogue Village plans to ease parking frustrations by implementing free employee parking to free up prime spaces for customers. Click for details.
Mastic Beach Village formulates a plan to transition back to a hamlet of Brookhaven Town. Grant monies help.
Last month, Suffolk County approved the second alternative wastewater treatment system showing an 11-mg/l denitrification. Town of Brookhaven hopes to re-write their Nitrogen Protection Zone legislation to accommodate the approval and move forward.
The Citizens' Climate Lobby is working with members of Congress to seek passage of Carbon Fee and Dividend, their revenue-neutral solution to climate change.
According to PSA, about 9,000 came down to celebrate the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce's third annual Midnight on Main event.
A lowbrow review of 'Passengers' in theaters now.
A compiled list of last week's blotter taken from Suffolk County Police.
Bellport local starts a Vegan Long Island Meetup to support vegan eating.
Seniors celebrate the New Year at St. Joseph the Worker in East Patchogue.
Bellport basketball celebrates a win against Hauppauge and moves past a non-league loss against Longwood.