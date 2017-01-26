Earlier this week the Patchogue Village board approved Alive After Five® dates with intentions of creating a traffic mitigation plan.
The Winter Festival at Gateway 2017 will take place at The Gateway in Bellport on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with “The Raven.”Read More
The Breakfast Crawl’s founder, Dave Rogers, recently announced a tentative date of May 20 for the fourth one-of-its-kind event to be held on Main Street in Patchogue, leaving those who want to participate with mouths watering for the next four months.Read More
Brookhaven IDA approved an economic incentives packages for Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center’s purchase of the former John J. Foley Nursing Facility.Read More
The Village of Patchogue has approved the initial plans for a New Orleans themed restaurant just a few doors down from the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce.Read More
Bellport Village decided to hold one more public hearing on home rentals before voting.Read More
‘La La Land’ is now showing at the Plaza Mac Cinema.Read More
Patchogue Village recently welcomed Flight who has been serving up small plates, wine and signature cocktails since DecemberRead More
The Town of Brookhaven creates a new app to rally outside contractors faster during a snowstorm.Read More
The Medford Fire Department goes completely LED saving taxpayers moneyRead More