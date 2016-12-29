Transportation center to urbanize Patchogue Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA

12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM A total of $300,000 has been allocated for the transportation center to construct a Bus Rapid Transit station in support of the Suffolk County transportation plan and revitalize the area behind Briarcliffe College. Read More

Mud Creek restoration project Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA

12/29/2016 12:00:00 AM A total of $2.2 million out of $3 million secured will be awarded to the restoration of the Mud Creek in East Patchogue that was once occupied by several duck farms. Read More