Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/13/2017 12:00:00 AM

As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, Father Tortora Park will be closed for demolition. Click for details of the plan... more to come in next week's edition.

Dates announced-- St. Patrick's Day Parade

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/13/2017 12:00:00 AM

Click for details of this year's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

He’s All About Ball and now, a nonprofit

Story By: LINDA LEUZZI
1/12/2017 12:00:00 AM

Local basketball pro Rich Brown’s nonprofit Bellport Youth Basketball is holding a fundraiser on Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings in Centereach

Long Island Advance’s Woman of the Year: Catherine Olinger

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/12/2017 12:00:00 AM

Catherine Olinger, 79, of Patchogue, has been named Woman of the Year.

Long Island Advance’s Man of the Year: Dave Rogers – A man of the arts and for the community

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/12/2017 12:00:00 AM

Local veteran, artist and Artspace resident Dave Rogers is nominated as this year’s Long Island Advance Man of the Year

New job opening at PAC

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/12/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Patchogue Arts Council seeks to hire an executive director.

Fuel tank and other discussions

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/12/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Bellport Village board discusses the need for a new fuel tank and argues the new rental home registration further during the first meeting of the year.

Potential lighting agreement for Patchogue

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/12/2017 12:00:00 AM

A potential intermunicipal agreement would allow streetlights in Patchogue Village to be repaired faster with help from the town.

Business booms in Bellport Village

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/12/2017 12:00:00 AM

Here’s a look at business in Bellport from 2016

A new beginning in Bellport

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/12/2017 12:00:00 AM

Besarion Baratashvili, better known as Tano, immigrated from Georgia in 2010. In November, he voted in his first U.S election.

