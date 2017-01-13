As of Tuesday, Jan. 17, Father Tortora Park will be closed for demolition. Click for details of the plan... more to come in next week's edition.
Click for details of this year's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.
Local basketball pro Rich Brown's nonprofit Bellport Youth Basketball is holding a fundraiser on Monday at Buffalo Wild Wings in Centereach
Catherine Olinger, 79, of Patchogue, has been named Woman of the Year.
Local veteran, artist and Artspace resident Dave Rogers is nominated as this year's Long Island Advance Man of the Year
The Patchogue Arts Council seeks to hire an executive director.
The Bellport Village board discusses the need for a new fuel tank and argues the new rental home registration further during the first meeting of the year.
A potential intermunicipal agreement would allow streetlights in Patchogue Village to be repaired faster with help from the town.
Here's a look at business in Bellport from 2016
Besarion Baratashvili, better known as Tano, immigrated from Georgia in 2010. In November, he voted in his first U.S election.