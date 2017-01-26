Top News Badge Alive After Five® discussion and event dates approved

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

Earlier this week the Patchogue Village board approved Alive After Five® dates with intentions of creating a traffic mitigation plan.

The Junkman comes to The Gateway

Story By: LINDA LEUZZI
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Winter Festival at Gateway 2017 will take place at The Gateway in Bellport on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. with “The Raven.”

Tentative breakfast crawl date

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Breakfast Crawl’s founder, Dave Rogers, recently announced a tentative date of May 20 for the fourth one-of-its-kind event to be held on Main Street in Patchogue, leaving those who want to participate with mouths watering for the next four months.

Tax breaks for Foley Nursing Facility

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

Brookhaven IDA approved an economic incentives packages for Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center’s purchase of the former John J. Foley Nursing Facility.

Bringing the Big Easy

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Village of Patchogue has approved the initial plans for a New Orleans themed restaurant just a few doors down from the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce.

One more home rental meeting

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

Bellport Village decided to hold one more public hearing on home rentals before voting.

‘La La Land’

Story By: CAMPBELL DALGLISH
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

‘La La Land’ is now showing at the Plaza Mac Cinema.

Flight serves up small plates

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

Patchogue Village recently welcomed Flight who has been serving up small plates, wine and signature cocktails since December

Snow removal goes hi-tech

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Town of Brookhaven creates a new app to rally outside contractors faster during a snowstorm.

Medford Fire Department goes LED

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/26/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Medford Fire Department goes completely LED saving taxpayers money

