Top News Badge Check presented to make way for Blue Point Brewery project

Check presented to make way for Blue Point Brewery project

Story By: NICOLE ALLEGREZZA
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

County Exec. Steve Bellone presented a check a few moments ago in the Village of Patchogue.

Read More

Boys and Girls Club hosts MLK celebration

Boys and Girls Club hosts MLK celebration

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

The Boys & Girls Club of the Bellport Area hosted a Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Ten-year-old contest winner gives her rendition of “I Have a Dream” speech

Read More
Bellport-Brookhaven Historical Society new president

Bellport-Brookhaven Historical Society new president

Story By: LINDA LEUZZI
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

When Joan Kaelin opened up The Coffee Shop in 2009, her décor was Bellport chic….

Read More
Positive messaging motivates Boys & Girls Club donors

Positive messaging motivates Boys & Girls Club donors

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

After changing hands at the administrative level, 2016 marked a groundbreaking…

Read More
Brookhaven beauty queen

Brookhaven beauty queen

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

Seventeen-year-old Kayleigh Balcarcel has never been used to being in the spotlight. That’s why her parents were surprise when she announced…

Read More
Local students nominated for U.S. service academies

Local students nominated for U.S. service academies

Story By: TARA SMITH
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

Last week, Congressman Lee Zeldin (R-NY-1) nominated 36 First District students to United States service academies including….

Read More
Police Blotter

Police Blotter

Story By: STAFF WRITER
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

Two Patchogue men were charged with second-degree burglary on Jan. 9. Police say…

Read More
Rotary club raises money for Knapp center

Rotary club raises money for Knapp center

Story By: STAFF WRITER
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

Patchogue Rotarians present Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center with a check worth…

Read More
Colonials sweep Raiders

Colonials sweep Raiders

Story By: JIM FURLONG
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

Both William Floyd varsity basketball teams won last week’s games…

Read More
Bellport can’t keep momentum going

Bellport can’t keep momentum going

Story By: STAFF WRITER
1/19/2017 12:00:00 AM

After achieving two victories on the road, Bellport can’t keep their momentum going during last week’s games…

Read More
View More